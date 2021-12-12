After cousin Jana was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Amy Duggar admitted that ‘watching multiple kids is hard.’

After cousin Jana is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Amy Duggar says ‘watching multiple kids is hard.’

“Watching multiple kids is difficult,” AMY Duggar said.

Her cousin Jana, 35, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, prompting the 35-year-old to make the remark.

Following the charge, Amy took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to defend Jana, writing: “I will call out what is right and what is wrong.”

It couldn’t possibly have been done on purpose.

Thankfully, the child was found and was unharmed.

“I’m sure you were exhausted, stressed, and emotionally exhausted.

“It’s difficult to watch multiple children because there are so many and you only have two eyes!!”

“It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you,” the post concluded.

After Counting On fans speculated that Amy was slamming Jana, 31, in another Instagram Story post, Amy showed her support for her cousin.

“I’m home with little man! We have jumped on the trampoline, built massive towers with blocks, read books, and now a little lunchscreen time!” Amy wrote alongside a photo of her son Daxton watching TV.

“I’m not going to fall asleep,” says the narrator.

Amy quickly deleted the post, but the image was captured and shared on Reddit by fans.

“Amy’s out with the claws!” wrote one fan, referring to Amy’s comment as an “obvious dig” at Jana.

“She just posted in support of Jana, so I can’t imagine this was a jab at her,” one person said of Amy’s supportive post for Jana.

Amy, who is not related to the Duggars, has a son named Daxton with her husband, Dillon King.

The couple, who married in 2015, are more outspoken than her conservative family.

The news of Jana’s arrest broke first on Without a Crystal Ball.

The 31-year-old was charged on September 10 and posted (dollar)430 bail, according to court documents.

A clerk confirmed to The Sun that Jana’s next court date is January 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

These charges can be classified as either a “class A” or “class B” misdemeanor in Arkansas, with penalties ranging from jail time to fines.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Without a Crystal Ball offered more details about the case.

According to the account, the child Jana allegedly threatened belonged to Josh, 33, and Anna, 33.

“Anna reportedly stayed with Josh every night andamp; left her kids with the Duggars,” the outlet claimed.

“Now we learn that one of the kids has gone missing, and it’s Jana, not Anna, who is in trouble.”

According to a source at Without a Crystal Ball, Jana dozed off while watching…

