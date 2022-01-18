After cousin Josh was arrested on child pornography charges, Amy Duggar says her family ‘SUCKS’ in a new TikTok video.

When asked who’s family “sucks more” during a TikTok game, AMY Duggar and husband Dillon King didn’t hesitate.

Amy and Dillon both pointed to the reality star, whose family is still reeling from cousin Josh Duggar’s child pornography conviction.

Amy and Dillon were seen resting in bed while playing a TikTok game called “Questions for Couples” in an Instagram story.

The “It’s going to start a fight edition” was the title given to the version the couple was about to play.

When asked, “Who usually gets to pick the TV shows you watch?” the two got off to a rocky start, each pointing at the other.

“Whose family stinks the most?” was the next question.

Amy’s eyes bulged as she and Dillon exchanged pointed looks.

Amy later attempted to justify her decision in an Instagram story, explaining that she had "no idea that was going to be a question on that TikTok we just did."

“That was kind of perfect,” the Duggar cousin said, laughing at her response.

Amy, 35, has been rebelling against her ultra-conservative family for years, and her family life has been far from perfect.

As a result of Josh’s conviction, her voice has only gotten louder.

In a pointed tweet directed at her own family, Amy slammed “toxic” people who “exploit innocent children and lies for a few clicks.”

“Sometimes I can be naive and believe that everyone is genuinely good,” she wrote.

That, however, is not the case, and the world is a sad place.

“However, continuing to be kind to someone who exploits children and lies for a few clicks is extremely unhealthy for me.”

“Block the poisonous.”

While it’s unclear who she’s referring to, Amy claimed she saw “appalling” DMs from the “toxic” person in question while responding to a follower.

“People started sending me screenshots of their dm’s with her, so I started paying more attention and was just appalled,” Amy wrote.

“All I want is to be surrounded by nice people who don’t cause me any problems.”

“You know, life is so short!” says the narrator.

After the verdict was announced, Amy tweeted a cryptic quote with the “traits of a sociopath.”

“Lack of remorse, guilt, or empathy, constant deception, inability to form emotional attachments, superficial charm, dishonesty, manipulative, and reckless behavior,” Amy wrote in a tweet.

Josh was found guilty of possessing child pornography on December 9, and fans assumed the tweet was about him.

Amy had done something similar earlier in the week…

