After COVID-19 exposure, Amanda Seyfried and her daughter were isolated from Thomas Sadoski on Christmas Day: This ‘Kills’ Me

After being exposed to COVID-19, Amanda Seyfried and her daughter were separated from Thomas Sadoski on Christmas Day: “This ‘Kills’ Me!”

Being safe is preferable to being sorry.

After being exposed to the coronavirus, Amanda Seyfried made the difficult decision to isolate herself from her family for the holidays.

“It kills me that my girl and I are separated from her father, [Thomas Sadoski], and brother this Christmas,” the actress, 36, captioned a video of her 4-year-old daughter hugging her 15-month-old son on Saturday, December 25.

“It’s a terrible time to be alone, and it’s happening all over the place.

I’m doing my absolute best to find the beauty, adjust to reality, and create amazing memories from our barn vacation, but it’s f–king difficult.

That’s fine as well.”

“Hold the people you can hold tighter, even,” the Pennsylvania native concluded, wishing her social media followers a happy Christmas.

Emmy Rossum added heart emojis to the Instagram post, while Jenna Dewan wrote, “Awwww sending you guys so much love.”

“I’m left wondering if the six-month rule between shots still holds the same weight,” Seyfried wrote on Instagram Stories, adding that she was exposed to COVID-19 “three days before [she]was eligible for her booster.”

Maybe I could have avoided the virus if I had been able to get my booster sooner.

Yes, possibly.

Is that rule still valid?”

In January, the Mean Girls star was diagnosed with a “severe case of COVID,” but she didn’t reveal this until nine months later, when she appeared onLate Night With Seth Meyers.

The Golden Globe nominee proudly displayed her Band-Aid after receiving the vaccine in March with Sadoski, 45, whom she married in 2017.

Seyfried captioned an Instagram post at the time, “It’s better than OK to get vaccinated because states are rapidly expanding eligibility.”

“Make an appointment, get your name on a list (as we did in Georgia), or contact your local Covid Angels as soon as possible.

We’re going to finish this together!”

The following month, the Jennifer’s Body actress shared a photo of her daughter and her mother, Ann Seyfried, with the caption, “Reason to vax No.

” 325.”

In an August 2020 interview, Ann referred to her mother as her “nanny” while living with Amanda, Sadoski, and their two children.

“She is the third parent for us, so my life is amazing.”

I am extremely fortunate — I am well aware of Infosurhoy’s brief summary.

Amanda Seyfried and Daughter Isolate From Thomas Sadoski on Christmas After COVID-19 Exposure: This ‘Kills’ Me