Following the breakup of Cuffe Biden and Owens, Meghan King sends a message to the “good people” who are “lifting me up.”

Meghan King thanked her fans for their messages of support following her two-month marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens.

Meghan King is oblivious to the fact that she is being adored.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum expressed her gratitude for her fans.

“Thank you for all your messages,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the age of 30.

Thank you so much for making room for me.

Thank you for helping me to get back on my feet.

You’re all wonderful people, and I appreciate everything you’ve done for me.”

Meghan recently revealed that she and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, whom she married in October, are divorcing.

On the 12th of December,

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” she wrote on Instagram at the age of 27.

I’m frightened.

This is a life-threatening situation.”

Meghan explained, “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out.”

“At this time, as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness.”

Cuffe has yet to make a public statement regarding the couple’s breakup.

Many have speculated that Cuffe and St. John’s divorce was due to distance, assuming that the LA-based Cuffe and St. John’s divorce was due to distance.

Meghan, who lives in St. Louis, couldn’t handle a long-distance relationship, but it wasn’t because of the distance.

E! News received a statement from her on Wednesday, Dec.

“Cuffe lived with me,” Meghan, 29, said.

We couldn’t get away because we didn’t have enough space.”

She went on to say, “We lived together every day since the day we met.”

“There was no CaliMO separation.”

“There was no such thing as long distance.”

Meghan told Brides magazine in an interview that she and Cuffe knew they wanted to marry from the moment they met on a dating app.

Meghan gushed, “We met on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then talked for five hours the first time we spoke.”

“Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis by the time that call ended.

Louis was the first to take off, and it took about eight hours.

We were back on the East Coast within a week, meeting his family and beginning to make plans for our future together.

For weeks, we couldn’t leave each other’s side.”

Meghan and Cuffe were married in October after going public with their relationship in September.

11

Jim Edmonds, Meghan’s ex-husband…

