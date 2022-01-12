After dating for over three years, I thought I’d found my future husband – until a cruel text sent my world crashing down.

If you ask us, there’s nothing more exciting than being in the early stages of a relationship, when you’re constantly thinking about them and counting down the minutes until you can see them again.

So why would you want to sabotage that with a harrowing discussion of the future?

However, while most couples have that awkward conversation after a few months, one woman was left devastated after her ex kept her in the dark for YEARS.

Lauren, a TikTok user, revealed that she’d been in a relationship with her ex for three and a half years when she brought up the subject of marriage earlier this week.

Despite putting her heart on the line and believing he was The One, the bloke brought her world crashing down with a particularly cruel text.

Lauren shared a screenshot of the utterly savage message that effectively ended their relationship in a viral video that has racked up over 775,000 views.

Lauren’s boyfriend replied, “I don’t see us getting married,” in response to her question.

“Okay… this is going to hurt like a mother-f***er,” she said in an audio clip after that.

Lauren captioned the video, “Saw that conversation going differently in my head…” in an attempt to find the humor in the situation.

While one viewer predicted that the discussion would make them lose a stone in a week, Lauren admitted, “It definitely shattered me at the time.”

Lauren’s heartbreaking video, unsurprisingly, struck a chord with hundreds of viewers.

“Why do men continue to waste our time?!?!?!?!? I don’t get it,” one responded.

“I don’t get how it takes someone 3.5 years to realize the person they’re dating isn’t the one for them,” another added.

“I’m sorry babes,” wrote a third.

“It’s a pain to say, but it’s better than getting married and paying for a divorce.”

In the meantime, a fourth reassured her, saying, “He did you a favor; your husband is looking for you.”

