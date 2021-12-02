After dating Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin’s father is ‘glad’ she is single.

After dating Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin’s father is “glad” she’s single.

Scott Disick, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, made headlines in late 2020 when he began dating Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin.

The couple has since broken up, and Hamlin’s father, Harry Hamlin, recently spoke out about it.

In October of 2020, Hamlin and Disick were first linked.

Following that, the two of them were frequently photographed together.

Their age difference (Hamlin is 20 and Disick is 38) drew a lot of attention.

Disick, on the other hand, found himself in hot water in September 2021 after his alleged messages to Younes Bendjima were leaked.

Both Disick and Bendjima dated Kourtney Kardashian in the past.

Disick appeared to be criticizing Kardashian and her PDA with her fiancé, Travis Barker, in the messages.

Hamlin made a series of cryptic posts on social media after the situation blew up.

She posted a photo of a man holding a sign that read, “Let’s be nicer to each other.” in one instance.

After that, Hamlin shared a photo of someone wearing a tank top with the words “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” on it.

It wasn’t long before news broke that Hamlin and Disick had split up.

In a reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hamlin’s mother confirmed this as well.

Hamlin, according to Buzzfeed News, was the one who broke up the couple.

“There’s never one reason why I think people split up,” Rinna added, referring to the DMs as a contributing factor.

Now is the time to heal, you know.

It’s now or never for everyone to get better.”

What’s the difference in height between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin?

Meanwhile, Hamlin’s father recently spoke out about the split.

“What do you think happened between Amelia and Scott Disick to cause the breakup, and were you secretly happy when they [split]?” a fan asked the actor during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Harry began by expressing his pride in his daughter, saying that she is “doing great” and “living in New York and having the time of her life solo.”

Harry, on the other hand, stated that he did not “pull the curtain” on the infamous split.

“I have no idea what happened,” he admitted.

“I’m just relieved she’s on her own.”

