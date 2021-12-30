After David Foster shared a photo of Katharine McPhee in a bikini, she tells ‘haters’ to ‘get a life.’

After David Foster shared her bikini photo, Katharine McPhee tells haters to “get a life.”

Katharine McPhee defended her post-baby body with another bathing suit shot, just one day after David Foster posted an Instagram photo of her wearing a bikini.

“I’m sorry but we’re not sorry,” the 37-year-old singer captioned a previous social media post by the 72-year-old composer on Wednesday, December 29.

“Perhaps this will help those of you who can’t handle it.”

I’ve struggled with weight for the majority of my 20s and 30s.

I’ve climbed and descended a total of ten times.

Is that making you feel better? That’s fine; most people do.”

“I lost my baby weight without dieting,” the Los Angeles native wrote.

Diets are the worst, and no one has ever put any pressure on me to adhere to one.

I let my body do its thing and discovered a fantastic workout.

This concludes the discussion.

And, believe it or not, I’ll probably gain weight again at some point.

“Does it really matter?”

The American Idol alum wrapped up by defending Foster’s caption from Tuesday, December 28 — “What baby?” — because his fans were “freaking out” over it.

“Get a life,” the singer of “Open Toes” wrote.

“Stop being offended by things that have no bearing on your life and move on.”

Maybe you should have more of an attitude like, ‘Oh, that’s nice, he thinks his wife is hot.’ I can’t right now because of our overly sensitive society.

Haters gonna hate, as Taylor Swift put it.

“Byeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

“Byyeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

She hasn’t had any surgery, and the photo hasn’t been manipulated or filtered in any way.

Whether she has stretch marks or a six pack, you can’t blame someone for feeling cute after a baby.

Allow her to live.”

McPhee and David welcomed their now-10-month-old son, Rennie, in February, and the actress opened up about the “challenges” she faced with her body image while pregnant the following month.

During a “Dr. Phil” interview, the Masked Singeralum explained, “It just came up in a way that hadn’t been present in a long time.”

In March, Berlin appeared on “Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.”

“It was shocking to feel like there had been a relapse after becoming pregnant.

