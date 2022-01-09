After debuting her new buzz cut, Demi Lovato stuns fans with a massive ‘grandmother spider’ tattoo on the side of their skull.

After debuting a new buzz cut, Demi Lovato stuns fans with a massive ‘grandmother spider’ tattoo on the side of their skull.

DEMI Lovato stunned fans when she revealed a sprawling “grandmother spider” tattoo on the side of her skull.

Weeks after debuting their buzz cut hair style, the Heart Attack singer, 29, showed off their dramatic new inking and the symbolic meaning behind it on Instagram.

Demi, who uses the pronouns theythem, posted to their page while sitting in Dr Woo’s tattoo chair.

They were photographed wearing a black leather jacket as he drew his design on the left side of their heads.

To allow access for the needle, their hair had been shaved even shorter, creating a two-toned effect.

Demi turned their head to the side after Dr Woo had dabbed down the design, allowing the large insect image to be seen in its entirety.

They asked their stylist to “come fix my hair, please!” in the image caption.

Demi then re-posted a dramatic black-and-white photo of the tattoo taken by their tattoo artist, demonstrating its scale.

“It was grandmother spider who taught us many things,” the former Disney child star wrote on the next slide, elaborating on their tattoo choice.

“She taught us how to make pottery and weave.”

“She instilled in us an understanding of fire, light, and darkness.”

“She taught us that we are all connected on the internet, and that each of us has a unique place in this world,” says the author.

Demi ended their message with a black Emoji love heart and a spider icon, which was fitting.

They recently admired one of Dr Woo’s most recent tattoo designs, which featured a massive spider inked on the back of a man’s skull, spanning from the back of his neck to the crown of his head.

Many fans speculated that this was Demi’s source of inspiration, with one remarking, “We know.”

“Was this your inspo?” one person asked, while another said, “@ddlovato love you so much.”

In a video posted on Christmas Eve, Demi revealed their new edgy buzz cut hairstyle.

Demi was dressed casually in a blue tie-dye shirt with silver earrings in the video.

To finish the look, they added a simple chain necklace and glitzy makeup.

Demi added a series of smiling emojis to the video’s caption.

It comes after Demi revealed in December that they had become “California sober,” despite the fact that they had previously stated that dealing with addiction is not a one-size-fits-all approach.

After six years of sobriety, the pop singer said it was too difficult to continue down that path and that they would instead focus on eliminating life-threatening drugs.

Demi stated at the time that they would…

