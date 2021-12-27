After ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,’ ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ has the second-highest opening in Japan.

After ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train,’ ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ has the second-best opening in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the most popular anime series in 2020, and its success appears to be fueling interest in the prequel film.

In Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released in December.

After Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, it had the best opening weekend with 24.

Its success bodes well for the future of anime films, and it also bodes well for the film’s international release.

Fans have been anticipating the release of Yuta Okkotsu’s story on the big screen since news of a Jujutsu Kaisen film based on Gege Akutami’s prequel manga broke.

The film, which takes place before the events of the main anime, focuses on Jujutsu High’s second-year students — and, of course, gives fans more of Satoru Gojo.

The film’s performance reflects the buzz surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

It made over 2 billion yen during its three-day opening weekend.

That was due to the film selling more than a million tickets in its first three days in theaters, according to Anime News Network.

According to TOHO’s analysis of the film’s performance, it earned 1 billion yen on its first day of release alone, an impressive feat that allowed it to achieve some significant milestones.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 achieved a number of impressive milestones after its release, in addition to its box office success.

It now has the second best opening weekend in Japan, trailing only Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

The film is also the second Japanese release to gross more than (dollar)1 billion yen on opening day, according to Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s prequel, once again, trails Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

The Demon Slayer movie was released in theaters in 2020, and it quickly broke box office records.

It became Japan’s biggest theatrical release ever after grossing more than (dollar)4 billion yen during its opening weekend, even surpassing Spirited Away.

When Mugen Train was released internationally, it drew in similar crowds.

With that in mind, it appears that the Jujutsu Kaisen film will be a hit in other parts of the world as well.

When is it going to be released in other countries?

In Japan, the film JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 grossed over 2.6 billion yen in three days with 1.9 million attendees.

More information can be found at https:t.coCTpsFtmpwwpic.twitter.com8G4pCJaco6.

With the success of Jujutsu Kaisen’s prequel in Japan, fans around the world are eager to learn when…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.