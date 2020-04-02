After diagnosing a corona virus, Chris Cuomo becomes emotional about his family [Video]

On the day President Trump announced that hundreds of thousands of Americans could die from the coronavirus, CNN’s Chris Cuomo joined the hundreds of thousands already affected by the disease in this country. Cuomo sent a tweet earlier in the day announcing that it had tested positive.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Although he was visibly sick, Cuomo prevailed Cuomo Prime Time Tuesday evening, host from his basement, where he dealt with the positive diagnosis and fear he felt for his family. “Data-reactid =” 37 “> Although he was visibly ill, Cuomo prevailed Cuomo Prime Time Tuesday evening, host from his basement, where he dealt with the positive diagnosis and fear he felt for his family.

“I tested positive. Scary, yes, as you can imagine. But better me than you. My concern is what I could have done to my family, just like you. It hurts me more than anything the virus can do, ”Cuomo said, adding later,“ You don’t want to be here. I mean, look, my basement is great. There will be no need, but I cannot hug my children. I can’t be with my family. I can’t go out and get something for her. And I don’t know what’s next. “

And although New York governor Andrew Cuomo spoke about his brother at a press conference earlier that day, Chris Cuomo made it clear that he didn’t want the focus on him.

“I hesitate to talk about myself because who cares? It’s so small compared to what so many have in store,” said Cuomo. “And we’ll all go through this together. You will have stories like mine that appear everywhere in your life. You’re probably already doing that. “

There was a lot of support for Cuomo online.

Sorry to hear that @ ChrisCuomo has tested positive for # COVID19 and is quarantined in his home. He prays for a speedy recovery and is grateful that he continues to “strive for it!” – Doris Girgis (@ Doris Girgis) April 1, 2020

Cuomo also received support from his CNN colleagues, such as Don Lemon, who tried to act carelessly in the situation.

“Someone asked me today, they said,” How is he doing? “I said,” Good. I don’t want to speak for him, but the basement is the place for him, ”said Lemon. They both laughed when Cuomo replied, “That seems to be the consensus. You can come and look at me through the glass. I will be here for a few weeks. “

But later, when Lemon completed an interview with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, he couldn’t keep a bold face.

“Hey, give Chris our best,” said Durkan. “We’re all looking for him and thank you, Don.”

Lemon hesitated and stopped crying before answering

“Thank you,” said Lemon. “I said I wouldn’t do that. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. This is my type. You know that.”

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Cuomo Prime Time is broadcast on weekdays at 9 p.m. on CNN.“data-reactid =” 52 “>Cuomo Prime Time is broadcast on weekdays at 9 p.m. on CNN.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals. “data-reactid =” 53 “>For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Watch Demi Lovato urge us all to focus on mental health during coronavirus quarantine:“data-reactid =” 68 “>Watch Demi Lovato urge us all to focus on mental health during coronavirus quarantine:

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:“data-reactid =” 73 “>Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Tell us what you think! Open us up Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And take a look at our hostess Kylie Mar. Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.“data-reactid =” 78 “>Tell us what you think! Open us up Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And take a look at our hostess Kylie Mar. Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign in here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.“data-reactid =” 79 “>Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign in here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.