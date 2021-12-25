After discovering a family secret on Breaking Dad, Bradley Walsh’s son claims that Christmas is ruined.

After discovering a family secret on Breaking Dad, Bradley Walsh’s son claims that Christmas has been ruined.

In the latest installment of their travel series, Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad, the father-son duo traveled to Iceland for a different kind of Christmas than they’re used to.

Bradley admitted to Barney as they drove across the Nordic island that he would step in to assist the overworked Santa Claus over the holidays.

The Chase host revealed to Barney that he was the one answering his Father Christmas letters and swigging the whisky and mince pie that the young lad out would leave for him.

“I used to get you to write a letter, and then what I used to do was get a piece of A4 paper and write in proper calligraphy, ‘dear Barney… lots of love, Santa,'” Bradley told a stunned Barney, who admitted that his father’s handwriting deteriorated as he became more inebriated.

“Then I’d tie a ribbon around it and leave it where you’d leave a glass of whisky, a mince pie, and a carrot for Santa.”

ITV viewers were irritated when Bradley told his son that he was performing Santa’s duties for him.

One enraged Twitter user wrote, “Not them ruining Christmas for kids!! (hashtag)BreakingDad.”

“(hashtag)BreakingDad unimpressed with start of program and discussions about Santa really…! Really angry! Why?” wrote another.

The lads tried their hand at sledding, snowboarding, and even abseiling down an icy glacier in the Breaking Dad Christmas special.

They visited the hot springs, visited a Christmas shop, and cut down their own Christmas tree, all while learning about Iceland’s unique holiday traditions.

Barney, 24, is the son of Bradley Walsh, an actor and TV host, and Donna Derby, a choreographer, who have been married since 1997.

Hayley, a half-sister from one of Bradley’s previous relationships, is his half-sister.

Barney is a television host who frequently appears on screen alongside his father.

He toured with the Beauty With A Purpose project in 2017 and 2018 while working as a presenter for Miss World.

He’s also a supporter of the Smiles with Grace children’s cancer charity.

Doctors, Law & Order: UK, and King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword are just a few of his acting credits.

