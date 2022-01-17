After discovering groom ‘cheating with her son’s godmother,’ a furious bride sells her wedding gown for just £100.

A WOMAN is selling her wedding gown for £100 after discovering her soon-to-be husband cheating on her with a family member.

The Scottish woman stated on Facebook that she wanted to get rid of “every last bit” of her ex.

She captioned photos of the £500 ivory gown, “Never used due to ex-fiance receiving o*** s*** off my son’s godmother.”

“Bought from Bows andamp; Bells in Kirkcaldy for £500 – just want every last bit of him out of my life.”

Her confession has since been shared on Reddit, where users have been equally outraged by it.

“The ex fiance was trashy,” one person commented on the post.

“It’s so sad.

Another added, “The wessing would have been lovely.”

“Cursed dressed bro,” wrote a third.

On the subreddit rTrashy, the photo was shared.

The group is described as a place for “trashy stories, trashy glamour, all things fake, plastic, and downright trashy” and has over 2.6 million members.

In other wedding news, this guest wore white, but it wasn’t her outfit that drew all the attention.

And this woman was invited to a friend’s wedding as a guest but was forced to organize the entire event.

Furthermore, this woman did not invite her stepfather to her wedding, but he is still responsible for the cost of the event.