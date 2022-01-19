After discovering’mold’ that caused her baby to become very sick, a mother warns parents about food pouches.

After discovering’mold’ that made her baby sick, a mother warns parents about food pouches.

When mold was allegedly discovered inside her baby’s food pouch, a mother issued a warning to other parents.

This isn’t the first time a bereaved parent has taken to social media to issue such warnings.

A mother took to social media to claim that her baby became ill after eating a Gerber baby food pouch.

“Warning! My first time buying these and my baby threw up nine times after eating a little over a half,” she said as she displayed the allegedly moldy product.

“We then noticed there was no expiration date, and this leafmold was stuck at the bottom,” says the narrator.

When the devoted mother bought the pouch, she had no idea it had mold inside; she only discovered it after her baby became ill.

The pouch was supposed to be banana mango, but it was a yellow mush with black chunks.

Gerber was contacted for comment by The Sun, but no response was received at the time of publication.

When asked if her baby was doing better in the comments section, she replied, “Doctor said just to keep her hydrated.”

“At 2 a.m., she’s still sick, and her sister, who had only a taste of it, is now sick as well.”

But I’m hoping things will improve soon!”

“My kid literally just ate the same one today but it did not look like that,” a follower said, adding credence to the mother’s claims.

“My daughter got salmonella from these,” a second mother claimed.

“She was in the children’s hospital for a little over a week when she was a little over a year old, and she almost died.”

“My baby girl got SO sick feeding her Gerber, we had to go to the ER,” a third claimed.

“Since switching to HappyBaby Organics, we haven’t had a problem.”

“Always squish around to mix,” a fourth mom advised.

Before feeding, try a bite of anything prepackaged to make sure it’s safe.”

It’s not the first time a mother claims to have discovered mold in her child’s baby food pouch.

Jessica Carter captured the moment when she opened a new pouch of Beech Nuts veggies and mold “shot” out, landing on the counter, in July 2021.

As it lay on the horrifying mess, a massive build-up of mold had assumed the shape of the straw.

“Just a friendly PSA to double-check your pouches before handing them over to your kids,” the concerned mother said in the video.

“This is MOLD from this one, and it’s definitely current.”

The pouch was…

