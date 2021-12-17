After disturbing hidden camera video surfaced, fans of ’90 Day Fiancé’ were concerned for Paul Staehle’s safety.

Fans of ’90 Day Fiancé’ are concerned for Paul Staehle’s well-being after disturbing hidden camera footage surfaced.

On the internet, some disturbing new hidden camera footage of Paul Staehle’s wife, Karine Staehle, being abused has surfaced.

After seeing the footage of Karine allegedly abusing Paul, fans of 90 Day Fiancé are concerned for the safety of Paul and their two sons, Pierre and Ethan.

On December 16, a shocking video emerged showing hidden camera footage of Karine and Paul having a domestic dispute that escalated into violence.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by Foxtech Marketing.

The footage was captured by a surveillance camera installed in Karine and Paul’s home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Karine and Paul appear to be in a domestic fight in the video.

Karine appears to be yelling at Paul as he puts his shoes on.

She yanks his head back violently by his hair.

She then grabs his throat and chokes him before pinning him to the couch.

Pierre, Karine and Paul’s two-year-old son, is in the foreground as the abuse takes place behind him.

On the 90 Day FiancéReddit, the upsetting video sparked a crucial discussion about domestic violence.

Many fans of 90 Day Fiancé were worried about Paul and his sons, Pierre and Ethan’s, safety.

“I never expected her to be so violent and aggressive like this, it’s shocking,” one Reddit user said.

“It’s not a good place for children to be.”

“That’s actually so terrifying,” one fan wrote.

Who posted this? Who has access to their security cameras? And if it’s Paul and Karine, why are they leaking it? For clout? To stay relevant? Or is it a plea for help from Paul?? I need answers, and they need to divorce.”

Paul and Karine have a history of domestic violence.

After living in Brazil, the couple last appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5, where they moved to the United States.

Their relationship, on the other hand, deteriorated.

TLC decided not to include them in the tell-all finale to give them time to work out their problems.

Since then, it appears that their marital problems have only gotten worse.

After a divorce dispute, Karine called the cops and accused Paul of sexual assault in July 2020.

Paul, she claimed, was withholding her Green Card.

Karine’s husband was given a three-year restraining order.

Karine went “missing” during this time, according to reports…

