After documenting Derek Draper’s horrific Covid battle, Kate Garraway was awarded an MBE by the Queen.

KATE Garraway was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours for her work documenting her husband Derek Draper’s battle with the coronavirus, which has swept the country.

The 54-year-old TV host was honored for her contributions to broadcasting, journalism, and charity, alongside a slew of other celebrities.

She’s a familiar face on ITV, having hosted a number of shows over the years, including Good Morning Britain, GMTV, and Lorraine.

Her hard-hitting documentary Finding Derek earned her the authored documentary award at the National Television Awards in September 2021.

Her family’s struggle to get her husband home from the hospital after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March 2020 was chronicled in the show.

Derek, a former political adviser, is now free of the virus, but his organs have been permanently damaged, and his recovery is ongoing.

A sequel, titled Caring For Derek, will air in 2022 and will follow Kate as she navigates the challenges of the social care system after Derek’s return home.

Kate published The Power of Hope, a personal memoir, in April 2021, detailing the “raw and emotional story” of her ordeal and the impact it had on her family.

Her husband’s fight against the virus drew widespread attention and support, including from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the royal family.

Derek is believed to have had the country’s worst case of Covid.

Kate thanked the Prince of Wales at a Prince’s Trust event in October 2021 after receiving a personal letter from an unidentified member of the royal family and an offer of assistance from a royal physician.

She recently stated that Derek’s return to the family home for Christmas 2021, the first time since he became ill, was “the greatest gift” she could have received.