After Dolly Parton became famous, her family was “treated like crap.”

After Dolly Parton’s success, her family was “treated like crap.”

Dolly Parton is revered as a national treasure by many people.

Her warmth and wit win her a wide range of admirers, and she continues to work on projects that bring in more.

Parton, on the other hand, was once the target of a slew of rumors that landed her in hot water.

What bothered her the most was the fact that her parents and siblings had received similar treatment.

After Parton’s success, her sister explained, they were treated badly by the public and even people in their hometown.

Parton was one of 12 siblings who shared a one-bedroom house with their parents.

Her parents had to pay the doctor who delivered Parton with cornmeal because they were poor, but they were happy.

Parton and her siblings honed their musical abilities at their grandfather’s church, where they spent a lot of time.

“I have – there are 12 of us kids, six girls and six boys, and we all sing, write, and play,” she told NPR.

I’m not sure I’m as good as some of the others, but I’ve been willing to make sacrifices and work a little harder than some of the others might have been willing to do just to have a family and do other things.”

When Dolly Parton became a regular on The Porter Wagoner Show, she got her big break.

She collaborated with him on music and performed with him, establishing her as a rising star in country music.

With her newfound fame came negative media coverage.

While this is common among celebrities, Parton’s family was also targeted.

Parton’s sister Stella said in Stephen Miller’s book Smart Blonde: Dolly Parton, “We’ve been treated like crap… by the public, especially people in my hometown, other poor people who are jealous and think we have it made so they make our lives harder.”

Parton’s parents began receiving threats and phone calls, according to Miller, informing them of lies about Parton and her siblings being injured or killed in car accidents.

They had to deal with break-ins as well.

They began to feel nervous whenever…

