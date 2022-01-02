After dressing up as Queen Elizabeth II with her corgis, a young girl receives a sweet letter from Windsor Castle.

After dressing up as the Queen with her corgis, a young girl gets a sweet letter from Windsor Castle.

After dressing up as The Queen for Halloween, a young girl has received a letter from Windsor Castle.

Jalayne Sutherland, one year old, attracted royal attention when she wore an adorable double-breasted overcoat with a matching hat, a white wig, and pearls around her neck.

Katelyn Sutherland, her mother, took a picture of her with her family’s corgis.

Katelyn, from Ohio, sent the photo to The Queen on the spur of the moment, saying she didn’t expect a response.

The fact that our dogs are our daughter’s best friends was the biggest inspiration for the outfit, she explained.

“We wanted to do something that they could all be a part of at the same time.”

We adore the Royal Family and admire the Queen’s faith.”

When Katelyn took her daughter trick-or-treating this year, she said her daughter’s costume received a lot of compliments.

“We received many, many compliments while walking around on Halloween,” she continued, “but my favorite reactions were when people bowed to her or did the royal wave and said, ‘Your Majesty!'”

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed,” said the letter from the Queen’s lady in waiting for the Hon Marry Morrison.

“Her Majesty thought it was thoughtful of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photo of your daughter, Jalayne, in her lovely gown.

“Her Majesty wishes you all a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing some information about the Royal Pets that Jalayne may find interesting.”

The letter was dated December 9, 2021 and was stamped with the Windsor Castle insignia.

