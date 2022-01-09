After ending up on the run for bank robbery after 80s fame, the child star from Flight of the Navigator is unrecognizable.

After being wanted for bank robbery after 80s fame, the Flight of the Navigator child star is unrecognizable.

ALMOST 36 YEARS after shooting to fame as a child actor in the 1980s, one Flight of the Navigator star’s life has changed dramatically.

It’s been a fascinating three decades for this former actor, from turning his back on fame to becoming engulfed in a life of crime.

Joe Cramer, now 48, is best known for his role as David Freeman in the 1986 film Invasion of the Body Snatchers, in which his character is abducted by aliens and transported into the future.

In the cult classic, he starred alongside a young Sarah Jessica Parker.

But, while SJP went on to become an A-list celebrity as a result of Sex and the City, Joe went in a completely different direction.

Joe yearned to be a “normal kid” again after the huge success of Flight of the Navigator, but he discovered that he didn’t quite fit in with other kids his age.

“I just wanted to be a normal kid again, have fun, skateboard and all that stuff,” he told the Daily Star.

“However, when I returned to school, I felt out of place.”

“I was teased because I was the’movie star kid,’ so I blended in wherever I could – and it’s easy to blend in with misfits who smoke, drink, and smoke weed, so that’s where I gravitated.”

“I started using cocaine when I was 14 or 15 years old.”

Joe moved to Mexico at the age of 20 after a stint in rehab, where he successfully quit drugs and remained drug-free for ten years.

However, at the age of 30, he fell off the wagon.

“At a party, people were doing lines,” Joe explained.

‘Perhaps one or two will suffice,’ I reasoned.

“The thing with addiction and trauma is that if we don’t address it, it just sits there beneath the surface, percolating, and eventually it will come out.”

Before becoming addicted to heroin in 2011, he was arrested for drug possession in 2007.

Then, in 2016, he was arrested in British Columbia, where he was charged with robbery, disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offense, failing to stop for a peace officer, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He claimed he robbed the bank to force himself to seek help because he was homeless and addicted to drugs.

“I was in a really bad place, and I knew about this therapeutic community inside the prison called Guthrie House,” he explained.

When I was arrested, it was a huge relief.”

It was announced last year that Disney would reboot Flight of the Navigator.