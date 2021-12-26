After ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated AGAIN, Khloe Kardashian posted a heartbreaking quote about “nightmares” and “unkind days.”

After ex Tristan Thompson cheated AGAIN, Khloe Kardashian posted a heartbreaking quote about “nightmares” and “unkind days.”

In the wake of yet another Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, KHLOE Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about “nightmares.”

Tristan is currently battling his alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols in court.

The quote was shared on Instagram by the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

As the year 2021 draws to a close, it appears to be a message to women in need.

Her post contained references to “strength and survival,” which appeared to be a reference to everything she’s been through with Tristan recently.

“I’m sorry that these days, weeks, and months have been so unkind to you, to the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love,” the quote reads.

“I know it doesn’t always feel like it, but you’re magical; you’re what happens when a dream goes to war with nightmares.”

You are a symbol of tenacity and perseverance.”

“A beautiful moment of life deciding to continue onward even through hell fire,” Khloe continued in her Instagram post.

I’m hoping you’re reading this right now because I’ve been trying to contact you.

“I hope you understand that you have always had everything you’ve ever needed inside of you, and that you have always been more than enough, even when others choose to ignore you.”

“I wish you a better year in the coming year.

I wish you the best of luck in obtaining everything you are entitled to.

I understand it hasn’t been easy, but I believe you are stronger than you’ve ever been.”

“Thank you for taking the time to read this,” the author concluded.

r.h., please take precautions.

“There is a sin.”

Khloe did not add any additional context to the post, opting to share it only on her Instagram Story.

Maralee shared a photo of her newborn son, whom she claims Tristan fathered, on Instagram.

She was photographed cradling her baby boy while wearing matching pajamas.

In front of a white Christmas tree, Maralee posed on a festive holiday blanket.

Her dog, a Pomeranian, stood nearby, watching her as she looked at her son.

Tristan was not in the photo and has been absent from the child’s life thus far.

He has not asked for the boy’s visitation or custody.

The NBA star was also snubbed by the Kardashians.

Following news of his affair, he was left out of the famous family’s holiday photo shoot.

On their respective Instagram Stories, Kim and Khloe both shared photos from their holiday celebrations.

The couple celebrated Christmas Eve by displaying photos of all of their children, but not their children’s fathers.

Khloe is reportedly “embarrassed” by the snub, according to sources.

