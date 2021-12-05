After ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson ‘welcomes third baby,’ Khloe Kardashian was slammed for urging fans to ‘be understanding.’

After ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson ‘welcomes third baby,’ Khloe Kardashian was chastised for urging fans to ‘be understanding.’

In the wake of her ex Tristan Thompson’s “welcoming a third baby,” KHLOE Kardashian’s fans slammed the star for her “life advice” asking them to “be understanding.”

The reality star shared the message on her Instagram Stories, prompting a barrage of criticism.

“Life Advice: Always be the best person you can be,” the lengthy post read.

Even when you’re tired, be kind.

Even when you’re angry, show compassion.

Don’t be afraid to go above and beyond what’s asked of you, and don’t expect anything in return.

“Also, don’t expect anything silently.”

Stop thinking about how you’ll respond and actually listen when someone speaks.

Tell people you care about them and how much they mean to you.

“Go out of your way to help others.

Make every effort to be the best person you can be, and if you make a mistake, make amends the next moment, minute, or day.

“There’s one thing you should never do: try to prove to anyone that you’re great; your actions will speak for themselves, and we only have so much time on this planet; don’t waste it.”

“Don’t be concerned if your light isn’t noticed.

Good people, like moths, are drawn to flame and light, and they will come.”

A Reddit user shared the quote with the community, inviting others to comment on it.

“Oh honey,” one person wrote.

“Awaken.”

“I stopped at “life advice” because I’m not taking any life advice from her,” a second person said.

“I can’t believe that no one in that family has sat her down and told her how embarrassing this is for her life and soul,” another wrote.

It makes me cringe.”

“Why does she think she’s in a position to give anyone life advice?” a fourth user wondered.

“I think she thinks she’s being noble, but it just comes across as annoyingly preachy.”

Tristan and personal trainer Maralee Nichols reportedly welcomed a son on Thursday, and the new mother has filed a paternity support lawsuit.

Sources claim that Khloe is struggling to come to terms with the allegations that the NBA star, who is also the father of Khloe’s three-year-old daughter True, fathered another child, just days after the news broke.

“Khloé’s friends have been telling her for a long time that Tristan hasn’t been faithful to her,” a source told HollywoodLife, adding that Khloé had doubts about their motives.

“She seems to believe that these women are just trying to be connected to the Kardashians,” they continued.

