After ex-friend and foe Briana DeJesus ‘ganged up’ on Ashley Jones in a fight, teen mom Kailyn Lowry slammed Jade Cline.

After her ex-friend and foe Briana DeJesus “ganged up” on Ashley Jones in a nasty fight on the spinoff show, Kailyn Lowry slammed Jade Cline.

On the most recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn, 29, discussed her thoughts on the Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiere.

Briana, 27, Jade, 24, and Ashley Jones, 24, were involved in a heated argument that turned nasty during the premiere.

“I wrote down, ‘Jade is off the wall and I can’t stand her,” said the Teen Mom 2 star while criticizing the episode.

“I wrote in my notes that Jade needs to shut up,” she continued.

This was about Briana and Ashley, not about you.

“I just needed to let Briana handle her own s**t for once,” the MTV star continued.

“But, on the other hand, Briana’s sister Brittany wasn’t there, and Briana doesn’t know how to handle anything without someone there to support her.”

“They ganged up on Ashley, and I think Briana would’ve screamed something about me if I had been there,” she concluded.

When Briana yelled “F**k the fakeness” during the premiere, she started the feud.

“I’m big enough to say I should have never said sh*t,” Briana said, addressing Ashley.

“You’ve been saying really toxic things,” Jade said after Ashley claimed she had been rude to the other girls online.

When things got nasty, the two got in each other’s faces.

“Don’t f**king attack me online!” yelled Jade.

Briana’s claims that she was “intimidated” by Kailyn’s addition to the MTV franchise sparked a heated exchange between Kailyn and her nemesis recently.

“That is the furthest thing from the truth,” Kaily declared on her Coffee Convos podcast.

Before Briana and her sister were cast in the show, the TV star stated that she was “friendly” with them.

Briana issued a statement to Celebuzz in response to Kailyn’s podcast.

“Kailyn Lowry is currently the plaintiff in a lawsuit in which I am the defendant,” she told the publication.

I’m not going to talk about her in the media until this absolutely ridiculous lawsuit is resolved.”

“She is free to go about and continue spewing deliberate lies,” Briana added.

All will be revealed in due time, and when the time comes, I will have the final say and provide all necessary proof.”

She claimed that walking on the treadmill was a peaceful experience…

