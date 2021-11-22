After falling pregnant with TWINS for the first time after giving birth, I became a mother of three in just one year.

After falling pregnant with TWINS the first time I had sex after giving birth, I became a mother of three in just one year.

After having identical twins immediately after her daughter, a woman has become a mother of three in just one year.

In February 2021, Emma Geairns, 34, gave birth to her twin boys, Noah and Arthur, just two days after her daughter Harlow celebrated her first birthday.

Emma was told she had a very slim chance of naturally conceiving due to the way her cervix and uterus are aligned, so the twins, who are now nine months old, and Harlow, who is 21 months, arrived after she was told she had a very slim chance of naturally conceiving due to the way her cervix and uterus are aligned.

After a year of trying, Emma, who works in property development, and her husband Jamie, 32, from Poole, Dorset, conceived Harlow.

“After a year, we had actually decided to take a break from trying and spend the summer drinking and having fun,” Emma explained.

“I found out I was pregnant for the first time shortly after that.”

“After Harlow, we assumed it would take a long time again, especially given what the doctors told me.

“However, it was the first time we had sex after I gave birth, and I was pregnant once more.”

Doctors told Emma, then 25, that she had a very slim chance of conceiving naturally.

“It was something that came up after a smear test, and they said it was very unlikely because of the way my cervix and uterus are aligned,” she explained.

“At the time, I took it in stride and decided to concentrate on my career, but after meeting my husband, we decided to give it a shot.”

“My friends always say, ‘You’re the friend we tell other friends about,’ and I believe them.

“I was the one who was told I wouldn’t be able to have children and then had three in a year.”

However, the twins’ pregnancy was not without its difficulties.

“At first, I thought there was only one baby,” she explained.

“I started bleeding early in the pregnancy, and both I and the doctors assumed I’d had a miscarriage.”

“I went to the doctor to make sure everything was fine and that I wasn’t in any danger.”

“However, they informed me that I had not only one but two healthy foetuses!”

Emma claims that when she first told Jamie, he didn’t believe her.

“He wasn’t allowed into the doctors with me because of coronavirus,” she said.

“They told me I had twins when I thought I had lost a baby, and I was shocked and overwhelmed.”

“I came out crying to the car, and he was trying to console me by saying we could try again and everything.”

“He thought I was crazy when I told him it was twins,” she says.

