After fans accused her of being his ‘favorite’ wife, Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Robyn were caught on a date sipping bubbly drinks.

After fans accused her of being the star’s “favorite” wife, Kody Brown and Robyn were seen on a date sipping on some bubbly drinks.

This comes just weeks after Kody’s other wife Christine decided to divorce him after more than 25 years of marriage.

Kody was photographed with Robyn at the restaurant Mariposa in Arizona, where the two appeared to be drinking alcohol, according to a Twitter user.

Kody is dressed in a flannel, while Robyn is dressed in a dark top, and both appear to be deep in conversation in the photo.

“Look who I saw out to dinner last night in Sedona…” tweeted the user.

“They were very snuggly and lovey…,” they added in the comments section.

I approached them briefly to tell them I was a fan, and they looked at me as if I were an idiot.”

Fans were quick to react when the photo was re-shared on Reddit, with one commenting, “They both just look so unhappy all the time.”

“What hypocrites,” said another, while a third added, “So they go out all the time and the kids just stay at home with the nanny?”

Robyn has previously been referred to as Kody’s “favorite” wife, with one critic claiming that the TV star’s fourth wife is the “only one treated well.”

One concurred, adding, “It’s not sharing when he spends all of his time with Robyn and can’t seem to give any of his other wives or children the time of day.”

Robyn, 43, admitted last year that she had faced “jealousy” from the other wives.

She ranted during her confessional in a clip from Sister Wives: “Oh yeah sure, ‘I’m tired of dealing with wives and their closets and stuff,’ oh sure, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,

You’ll be fine.

“You’ll be fine if I can survive sharing you and dealing with the jealousy, drama, and other issues that come with plural marriage.”

Kody was previously married to Robyn, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, but that has since changed.

Christine, 49, announced her divorce from Kody, 52, on Instagram in November 2021, after years of marital strife.

“After over 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote at the time.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.”

Kody issued his own statement after Christine’s announcement on Twitter.

He stated the following:

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.