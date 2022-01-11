After fans chastised her for ‘changing her style’ to match the rocker, Kourtney Kardashian wears Travis Barker’s studded hoodie.

After fans chastised her for ‘changing her style’ to match the rocker, Kourtney Kardashian dons Travis Barker’s studded hoodie.

On her Instagram Stories, the reality star shared a video of herself wearing the Blink-182 drummer’s sweatshirt.

Travis’ record label, DTA Records, was featured on Kourtney’s cozy distressed hoodie, which featured studs around the collar and the DTA Records logo.

She enhanced her look in the video by wearing her short hair down and framing out her face with a mirror filter.

The 42-year-old used the platform to promote a variety of charities, including This Is About Humanity, a nonprofit that supports and reunites torn-apart families, and HealthyBaby.com, a company run by moms that creates products to protect baby’s health.

The outfit choice comes after fans claimed that the actress had “changed her style” since dating the punk rocker.

Fans believe it’s all because of her drummer beau, as the TV star recently posed in a Guns N’ Roses shirt and leather jacket for a series of new photos.

Kourtney posted a slew of new photos to her Instagram account, all of which were selfies of her wearing a Guns N’ Roses T-shirt.

She wore a leather jacket and a high ponytail with her black hair, in addition to the band tee.

She completed the rocker look with a natural pout and bronzed face, allowing the spotlight to fall on her long lashes and thick mascara.

Fans reacted quickly, with one writing, “You conform to every person you date.”

“As lovely as she is, there isn’t a shred of originality in her,” a third said.

Some joked that she was “so edgy now,” while others joked that it was her way of telling her fiancé, “Travis, look at me, I’m punk rock!”

While in New York City in October, Kourtney was also seen wearing a tight leather dress and holding hands with the Blink-182 frontman, giving the public another glimpse of her “changing style.”

The mom-of-three was once again chastised for her all-black ensemble while appearing in a new TikTok video with her daughter Penelope over the weekend.

She danced with her nine-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick, in a dark outfit that included an oversized hoodie and sweatpants.

Penelope and Kourtney have a joint TikTok account called @pandkourt, where they post about their mother-daughter time.

Fans have noticed that Kourtney’s personal style is slowly morphing into her fiancé Travis’ look as she continues to wear oversized clothing and dark color palettes.

