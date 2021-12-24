After fans chastised her for having seven Christmas trees, Kourtney Kardashian shows off even more stunning holiday decor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has decked out her home for the holidays with extravagant decorations and family get-togethers.

On Thursday, Kourtney, 42, shared more photos of her lavishly decorated Hidden Hills mansion on her Instagram stories.

As she relaxed on the couch, the reality star snapped a photo of herself wearing her warm winter outfit, which included fuzzy green pajamas and Santa slippers.

One of the TV personality’s SEVEN massive Christmas trees decked out in twinkling lights was included in the background.

Kourtney later posted a photo of homemade peppermint and chocolate cookies on a bright red plate on Instagram.

The mother of three then photographed her outdoor decor, which included Christmas lights strung across her backyard trees, which reflected beautifully off her marble floors.

Despite backlash from fans over her overuse of Christmas trees, the Poosh founder has continued to flaunt her holiday cheer.

Kourtney Kardashian was chastised on social media earlier this month for her mansion’s abundance of fraiser firs, which her daughter, Penelope, revealed to her followers.

On the joint TikTok account she shares with her mother, the 9-year-old displayed the family’s numerous trees.

Penelope gave viewers a tour of their California home, recording clips of multiple undecorated Christmas trees in each room.

Assorted sized spruce trees were scattered throughout several rooms without lights or ornaments, the family’s holiday decorating appeared to have just begun.

“Our house is filled with Christmas trees,” she captioned the picture, which was set to Bing Crosby’s holiday classic White Christmas.

The massive display, on the other hand, did not impress fans, who expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

“Single-handedly responsible for deforestation,” wrote one user.

“That’s a whole forest,” a second person agreed, writing.

“P there is a Christmas tree shortage, come on girl,” said a third person, addressing the little girl.

Another commenter said, “wow imagine having like only 20 Christmas trees.”

“So that’s why there’s a tree shortage,” said another participant.

The Kardashians, on the other hand, have been gushing about the decorative indoor forest, and Kourtney’s sister Kim gave her followers a sneak peek at the finished product earlier this week.

The reality star walked through her older sister’s foyer, which was adorned with seven gleaming trees and only classic white lights and lovely red roses.

“Oh my gosh, the forest in here is so beautiful with these roses,” she exclaimed to the camera as she demonstrated the breathtaking…

