After fans chastised Kris Jenner for deleting an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian, she posts a rare unfiltered photo of herself.

After fans chastised her for deleting an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner posts a rare unfiltered photo of herself.

After fans chastised her for posting and then deleting an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian and her granddaughter Chicago, Kris Jenner shared a rare unfiltered photo of herself.

Her fans chastised the momager for going back and deleting the original photo from social media.

Kris took to Instagram again to share a photo of herself posing with a friend without any filters.

For the occasion, the 66-year-old wore a wide-brimmed hat, large sunglasses, and long dangly earrings.

As her friend made a kissy face at the camera, she zoomed in for a close-up of their faces.

“Love you!” she wrote in the caption, tagging her friend and publicist Gui Siqueira.

Kris had previously posted and then mysteriously deleted a throwback photo of herself hugging both her grandchild and daughter Kim, 41, in honor of the latter’s birthday.

It was captioned “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!!” alongside a variety of cute pictures of the city.

“You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face, the sweetest little voice, and your precious laughter brightens everyone’s day!”

“I can’t believe you’re four years old! You’re such a wonderful sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin, and niece!”

“You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day,” Kris continued.

Chi Chi, I adore you!!! Have the most magical day!!!”

“I’m surprised KJ got away with posting this (apparently) unfiltered pic they both still look great tho,” eagle-eyed fans on Reddit commented.

“Sheesh, you can really tell a difference,” wrote another.

Nonetheless, they appear to be in excellent condition.”

“Her bra doesn’t appear to be a good fit.

“Is the strap supposed to be that high on her back?” one of them inquired.

“I think it’s still filtered, just not as filtered as we usually see,” a fourth observer speculated.

I believe Kim does not like her children to be filtered, but I could be wrong.”

“Omg she took this down! It’s not posted anymore,” one fan observed.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for heavily altering their social media photos, which has landed them in hot water in the past.

Khloe, Kris’s 38-year-old daughter, had a nervous breakdown in April after a viral, unedited photo of herself was posted “by mistake.”

The model tried everything she could to get the photo taken down from the internet, even sending out “legal threats” to do so.

Khloe “completely lost it” and wanted it taken down “as soon as possible,” according to a source close to the famous family who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

