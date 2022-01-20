After fans notice someone missing from Raiven Adams’ wedding photos, she responds with a witty retort.

Raiven Adams, star of Alaskan Bush People, responds with a witty retort after fans notice someone missing from her wedding photos.

Raiven Adams of the ALASKAN Bush People responded quickly after fans noticed a missing relative in her wedding photos.

Over the weekend, Raiven married Bear Brown, 34, in a ceremony attended by friends and family.

Some fans wondered why Bear’s older brother Matt was not among the guests after she shared a series of romantic photos from the day on her Instagram page.

“Where is the oldest brother brown? I never see him anymore,” one follower wondered.

“That has nothing to do with me, so it’s not my place to answer,” Raiven, the mother of two-year-old River, responded.

Since two women accused him of rape, the estranged family member has not appeared on the show.

Matt Brown, the eldest child of Billy and Ami Brown, first sought treatment for alcoholism in 2016.

While the rest of the Brown family relocated to Washington, Matt moved to California to seek treatment for his addiction at the Betty Ford Center.

Matt told People at the time that he’d noticed himself “spiraling” after spending more time in Juneau, Alaska, and that he’d been drinking with friends and making “bad choices.”

Some of them are said to have happened in 2018, when Matt was accused of raping two women.

Both women reported the alleged rapes to the Topanga Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, which launched an investigation and referred the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office, on the other hand, later declined to file charges.

In September 2018, the former reality star returned to rehab for the second time, saying that “after a year of ups and downs,” he hoped to get his “life back on track soon.”

“I’m focusing this year on kind of doing my own thing,” he said in an Instagram video posted last month.

Rather than following in the footsteps of previous Christmases, I intend to do my own thing this year.

“And I’m really looking forward to it, you know?”