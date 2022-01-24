After fans pleaded with her to STOP plastic surgery, teen mom Kailyn Lowry posts a video of herself getting anti-wrinkle injections.

After fans pleaded with her to STOP plastic surgery, TEEN Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared a video of herself getting anti-wrinkle injections.

The 29-year-old used TikTok to film the injection process.

Kailyn appeared in her car in the new TikTok video, inviting fans to watch her receive Dysport.

“I don’t wear makeup during this appointment because they make you take it off anyway and then you have to put your hair up,” she explained to her followers while standing in a restroom.

Kailyn sat in a chair in the office as photos were taken of her from various angles and she was instructed to make various faces at the camera.

After that, she was given a cream to put on her face before getting the injections in her forehead.

Kailyn smirked for the camera while showing off the anti-wrinkle injections’ aftermath, and she seemed pleased with the results.

“Dysport time (hashtag)injections (hashtag)botox, (hashtag)dysport (hashtag)allureaesthetics,” the MTV personality wrote alongside the video.

While many of Kailyn’s TikTok fans praised her for sharing the video, her fans had previously pleaded with her to refrain from undergoing plastic surgery.

The mother of four hinted that she had lip fillers again in November 2020.

Fans begged her to “stop” getting plastic surgery after she shared a boomerang video from the event.

Kailyn was slammed on Reddit for looking “fake” and “scary,” according to Teen Mom 2 fans.

“The bigger her lips get, the smaller her beady little eyes get,” one savagely ripped her appearance, writing.

They’re going to vanish pretty soon.”

“I’m pretty sure fillers aren’t the cure for trout mouth,” said another.

I’m not sure what it is… but it certainly isn’t this.”

“Lmfao what the f**k,” someone else said.

Her face will terrify her children.”

Fans believe Kailyn is back together with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 28, after she documented the anti-wrinkle procedure.

From 2012 to 2017, the couple was married, and they have an eight-year-old son named Lincoln.

Kailyn and Javi have gone on several dates, including one where he “spotted her (dollar)200 at Target” after she forgot her debit card at home.

The two had gone out on a kayaking date in December 2021 and appeared to be having a good time as they paddled across the waters.

During an Instagram Qandamp;A with fans, Kailyn revealed she was spending time with Javi.

In addition to Lincoln, Jo shares her 12-year-old son Issac with the Teen Mom 2 star…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.