After fans slammed brother for posing with a dead deer, Justin and Claire Duggar were chastised for cooking a ‘dry’ Thanksgiving turkey.

After fans chastised brother for posing with a dead deer, Justin and Claire Duggar were chastised for cooking a ‘dry’ Thanksgiving turkey.

Hopefully, the Duggars weren’t expecting a juicy turkey this Thanksgiving.

The reality show family posted photos of their meal, and Reddit users flooded the comments section with jokes about the stale bird.

“This is one dry ass looking turkey (the bird, not Justin),” said the first poster.

“That turkey looks like it’s begging for a glass of water,” one person said, while another added, “Poor thing crawled down several miles of Mojave highway.”

The family posted photos of everyone pitching in a day earlier to help prepare dinner on Instagram, along with a special note of gratitude:

“Today was all hands on deck as we prepared for our Thanksgiving meal! We have a few staples that we make every year, such as our favorite homemade rolls!”

I’m looking forward to trying everything with my friends and family tomorrow! Happy Thanksgiving!”

While fans enjoyed the turkey, many are still outraged by a photograph of Jackson smiling while kneeling on top of a deer he shot and killed.

The 17-year-old smiles in the Instagram photo as he lifts the dead animal’s head by its antlers while his rifle is laid over the buck’s body.

“Jackson got a nice buck on Saturday, the opening day of gun season here in Arkansas!” read the caption.

“We’ve already eaten some of his harvest, and deer jerky is one of our favorite things to make.”

“Jackson is an excellent shooter who is also developing into a fantastic cook!”

Fans, on the other hand, were outraged by the fatal shot, with many expressing their displeasure in the comments section with varying lengths of “No’s.”

“Y’all need to take a minute off social media… feel the room!” exclaimed one follower.

“Sorry, no congratulations from me,” said another.

“Graphic and cruel,” a third said of the photo.

This holiday meal is particularly poignant for the family because it occurs just days before their brother Josh’s trial.

Josh, the eldest Duggar sibling, is currently on home confinement until his trial on November 30 and will be unable to spend the holidays with his younger siblings, nieces, and nephews due to his child pornography charges.

The family’s troubled son will not even be at the dinner table because he is currently living with third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber, who have been longtime friends of the family, while awaiting his upcoming trial.

Josh pleaded not guilty to two counts of child pornography in April.

He was accused of having and receiving child pornographic images.

At a court hearing in May, Homeland Security special agent Gerald Faulkner stated that downloads from a specific file were…

