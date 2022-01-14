After fans slammed her for a ‘photoshop fail’ in a mirror selfie, Kim Kardashian poses in sexy skintight SKIMS.

After fans chastised her for a ‘photoshop fail’ in a mirror selfie, Kim Kardashian poses in sultry skintight SKIMS.

KIM Kardashian looked stunning in a new Instagram video where she posed in skintight SKIMS.

The 41-year-old showed off her famous curves in a couple of new looks from her shapewear line, which will be released soon.

“Ok, kind of obsessed with the SKIMS faux leather,” Kim says in the video.

“These are the leggings and this is the top,” she explained, turning around to show off the first look from behind.

I believe I require a larger size in the leggings.”

“And this is the tube top… super cute,” Kim continued after changing into the next look.

I used to wear something similar to this a long time ago, and I think it’s super cute that we redid it.”

Kim’s new video follows backlash from fans who claimed she photoshopped a recent mirror selfie.

The top of the KUWTK star’s phone case was “warped” and had a curved line, which is a telltale sign of editing.

In the photo, taken in a bathroom, Kim pouted and flashed a peace sign while posing in a baggy cream sweater.

She captioned the photo with lips and peace sign emojis and posted it to Instagram.

Her observant followers quickly picked up on the apparent editing blunder on her phone.

They speculated that Kim used the retouching app “FaceTune” to thin out her face or make her hair appear more volumized.

“Her phone is warped and I don’t understand why because she’s so beautiful,” one Redditor wrote.

“Her phone case is warped in the top left corner (our left),” another person wrote.

It’s as if you’ve been yanked up a smidge.

“Why does she need to photoshop her cheekbones?” you might wonder.