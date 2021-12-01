After fans slammed her PDA with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian poses in a skintight bodysuit and stilettos for a sexy photo.

After fans slammed PDA with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian poses for a sexy photo in a skintight bodysuit and stilettos.

After fans slammed her PDA post with Travis Barker in front of her daughter Penelope, KOURTNEY Kardashian posed in a skintight bodysuit, sunglasses, stilettos, and nothing else to take a sexy photo.

Fans are not only anticipating a wedding date announcement from the celebrity couple, but they are also keeping a close eye on Kourtney for a possible pregnancy.

The Kardashian sat sideways in a clear plastic chair in a photo posted to her Instagram Story.

The photo was heavily filtered and glossy, giving it a vintage fashion shoot feel.

The only thing Kourtney wore was a black, spaghetti strap, high-cut body suit.

She wore it with large dark shades and a pair of plain, classy high black stilettos.

Despite Kourtney’s constant denials, her arm closest to the camera is draped on her lap, directly in front of her stomach, making fans wary of a Kardashian-Barker baby.

Following another PDA scandal with her fiancé Travis, 46, the scantily clad Kardashian shared this sultry yet classy photo.

Kourtney went pantless yesterday before flaunting her cleavage in a bikini photo with her daughter Penelope.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a risqué photo of herself lying in bed in only white lace underwear on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

In the photo, her bare buttocks were on full display, promoting a Poosh article about “the health benefits of daily orgasms.”

Following that, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a slew of photos from her time in the pool with Travis and her daughter Penelope, nine.

Travis lifted Kourtney up onto the edge of the pool in one steamy photo of the engaged couple kissing.

“Life with you,” wrote the mother of three in the caption.

Kourtney also flaunted her impressive body in a tiny low-cut purple bikini in the pool, according to another Instagram post.

The KUWTK alum also shared a selfie with her daughter Penelope, while she posed alone in a few of the photos.

Kourtney was photographed playing with her hair while standing in the pool and submerging herself in the water in other photos.

Penelope is Kourtney’s daughter with ex-husband Scott Disick, and the couple also has two sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

Just days after being chastised for her PDA with Travis, the TV personality shared the sexy pool snaps.

The three spun around in circles while the song Helicopter played in the background in a recent TikTok video created by Penelope.

