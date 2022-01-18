After fans slammed her ‘ugly’ farmhouse, Chelsea Houska gives fans a tour of her ‘favorite’ bathroom.

Despite her followers calling her new farmhouse “ugly,” TEEN Mom star Chelsea Houska gave fans a tour of her “favorite” bathroom.

Throughout the construction and decoration of her custom South Dakota dream house, the TV personality, 30, has continued to bring everyone along for the ride.

Chelsea revealed an inside look at one of her upstairs bathrooms, which has a black and white color scheme, on Tuesday.

The video begins with a view of the massive countertop, which features an oversized sink with two silver faucets and a silver soap holder in the center.

Both sides of the sink have a lot of counter space.

Two large built-in white cabinets, as well as six smaller drawers, are located below.

Above the sink, a large mirror hangs with wall lights above it and a towel bar to the side.

The bathroom floor is made of patterned tile, and the kids can use a white step stool against the wall.

Chelsea is the mother of Aubree, 12, and Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 11 months, with husband Cole DeBoer.

“So, this upstairs bathroom is one of my favorites in the house,” the Teen Mom explained during the quick house tour.

“However, it is also the cleanest because it is never used.”

“Walker’s and Watson’s rooms are both up here.”

Every night, Watson returns to his room.

So he just goes down there and brushes his teeth.”

“I wanted to show it because I linked a similar shower curtain on my LikeToKnowIt, so I wanted to show that we have one just like that,” Chelsea said as she moved to show off the back half of the bathroom.

A large black-and-white image of a “Highland cow” adorns the shower curtain in question.

A black, furry sitting stool sits directly outside the shower, and light enters the bathroom through a large window on the far wall with moveable shutters.

The TV personality provided an update on the progress of her South Dakota farmhouse construction last year.

“When was the last time I showed the exterior? My dad got some really cool drone shots the other day and I HAD to share,” Chelsea wrote.

“I adore it.”

It’s crazy to think we’re so close to being finished!!”

A sky view of the home being built was included alongside the caption, with the roof appearing to be completely black.

Fans slammed the house’s appearance in the Reddit comments section.

“Sooooooo ugly oh my god,” one person wrote, while another added, “Hideous.”

She can’t afford to buy a house with her current budget…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.