After fans slammed her ‘ugly farmhouse,’ teen mom Chelsea Houska shows off her ‘clean’ kitchen and dining room in a new photo.

Following backlash over her ‘ugly farmhouse,’ TEEN Mom star Chelsea Houska gave fans a peek inside her ‘clean’ kitchen and dining room.

The reality star and her husband, Cole DeBoer, collaborated on the construction of their dream home in South Dakota.

After receiving a lot of backlash from fans who don’t agree with her design choices, Chelsea proudly displayed her home on Instagram.

She shared a photo of her spotless kitchen and dining room, revealing that it’s not something she does every day.

“Had to document that it’s clean and I don’t have laundry piled on the dining table for once,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

“Isn’t that what dining room tables are for?” one fan wrote in response to the post.

“I thought dining tables were for laundry, not meals,” another joked.

“OMG I ALWAYS HAVE LAUNDRY ON THE TABLE,” a third person commented.

While her most recent post received positive feedback, this is not always the case.

Chelsea’s home, and specifically her decorating style, has been a hot topic since she and her husband Cole finished building and furnishing their dream pad.

Despite the backlash, she has continued to share her home.

Chelsea recently took to social media to show off her “favorite” bathroom in her home, giving fans a virtual tour.

She showed off the black and white color scheme in her house’s upstairs bathrooms earlier this week.

She began by displaying her massive countertop, which featured a large sink with two faucets in the center and a silver soap holder.

There was plenty of storage space on both sides of the sink for products and other items.

Two built-in cabinets and six small drawers could be found beneath the sink.

Above the sink, a large mirror was hung, with wall lights above it and a towel bar on the side.

The bathroom floor is tiled in a patterned pattern, and a white step stool sits against the wall for Chelsea’s younger children to use.

“So, this upstairs bathrooms is one of my favorites in the house,” the former Teen Mom star said in the video.

“However, because they never use it, it’s also the cleanest.”

“Walker’s and Watson’s rooms are both up here.”

Every night, Watson returns to his room.

As a result, he simply brushes his teeth down there.”

“I wanted to show it because I linked a similar shower curtain on my LikeToKnowIt, so I wanted to show that we have one just like that,” she said as she moved toward the back half of the bathroom.

A large black-and-white photo of a highland cow is featured on the shower curtain in question.

A black, furry sitting stool could be seen outside the shower…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.