After fans slammed her’sexy dress,’ Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, 55, ditches the makeup in new selfies.

After fans slammed her’sexy dress,’ Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo, 55, takes new selfies without makeup.

After receiving backlash for “upstaging” her daughter in a sexy gown, THERESA Caputo ditched the makeup for a fresh-faced selfie with family.

Victoria, the daughter of the actor from Long Island Medium, recently had a baby shower to celebrate her first pregnancy.

Theresa, 55, shared some never-before-seen photos from her Thanksgiving in “Maryland” on Tuesday on Instagram.

The reality star posed with her signature hairstyle alongside members of her family, opting for a more natural look instead of full face makeup.

“More family pics from a great weekend in Maryland (hashtag)family (hashtag)thankful (hashtag)longislandmedium,” the TV personality wrote alongside her photos, smiling brightly.

Theresa’s selfies came after fans were outraged when they saw her at her daughter’s baby shower last month wearing a “sexy” bodycon dress.

As she celebrated her 27-year-old daughter Victoria’s big news, the soon-to-be grandmother shared a photo from the special event.

Theresa stole the show in a colorful tight-fitting dress that appeared to be decked out in graffiti, while the former child star stunned in a long white lace gown.

“There are no words for the feeling of your baby having a baby,” the Discovery Plus star wrote alongside the photo.

This beautiful momma-to-be is having a shower today.”

Theresa finished the caption by tagging Victoria’s Instagram account and adding the hashtags (hashtag)longislandmedium (hashtag)sunday (hashtag)babyshower.

Following that, some fans took to social media to criticize the TV personality for diverting attention away from her pregnant daughter.

“Kind of sad that your outfit overshadowed your daughter on her day,” one person wrote.

“She must still think it’s 1987 and uses ice mist hairspray hahaha,” said another, referring to her over-the-top look.

“Some people simply have to be the center of attention at all costs,” a third added.

“It’s unfortunate.”

While one Instagram user speculated that Theresa was attempting to be front and center in the photo, another said she was “going hard with the fit.”

Despite the negative feedback, the mother of two has remained in the holiday spirit, sharing a photo of herself finishing up her Christmas tree after Thanksgiving.

Victoria joined Theresa in smiling as they decorated the tree with silver bows, balls, and other ornaments.

With a Christmas tree emoji in the caption, Theresa said, “Time to get in the holiday spirit.”

Victoria announced in August that she and her husband Michael Mastrandrea are expecting their first child.

“Special delivery coming February 2022,” she wrote on Instagram.

The photograph…

