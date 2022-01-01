After fans spotted them on a kayak date, teen mom Kailyn Lowry leaks an Instagram message from ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

After fans spotted them on a kayak date, teen mom Kailyn Lowry leaked an Instagram message from ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

After fans spotted her and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin on a kayak date, Kailyn Lowry leaked an Instagram message from her ex-husband.

On Friday, the 29-year-old posted a screenshot of their DMs.

Javi slid into Kailyn’s DMs after she shared a video of herself and her four-year-old son Lux on her Instagram Story.

“You kinda look like helga,” Javi said, comparing her to Helga Pataki from Hey Arnold!

Kailyn joked that she hoped he wasn’t comparing her to the animated character and replied with a crying-laughing emoji.

“Yeah because you’re hella tacky,” Javi, 28, clarified.

“Someone come get their ex husband ASAP,” the MTV star wrote on her Instagram Story, in addition to sharing the conversation.

Javi and Kailyn were married from 2012 to 2017, and they have a nine-year-old son named Lincoln.

The Teen Mom 2 star is also a mother to Isaac, 11, and Lux, four, and Creed, one, whom she shares with ex-husband Jo Rivera.

Javi and his other ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, 29, have a three-year-old son named Eli.

While Kailyn and Javi haven’t always gotten along since their breakup, they now appear to be on good terms.

Just a few days ago, the exes went on a kayaking date.

Javi and Kailyn appeared to be having a good time paddling across the waters in a video that has since been removed.

The video was soon resurfaced on a Teen Mom fan page on Instagram after Kailyn deleted it from their date.

While Javi’s voice could be heard in the audio of the short clip, the co-parents appeared to be passing along a bridge of boughs in murky waters.

“There’s a sunken skip around the corner,” he explained.

Kailyn’s ex seemed ecstatic about his discovery, exclaiming, “Oh cool!”

Teen Mom fans expressed their desire for the two to reconcile shortly after the video was resurfaced.

“That’s the love of her life,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“If nothing was wrong, she wouldn’t have reposted without audio,” another fan wrote.

“It’s good that they spend time together,” a third fan added.

“He’s her person, and I totally want them to get back together, but I don’t think they will,” a fourth person said.

In an Instagram Q&A session with her followers, Kailyn recently opened up about her dating history.

A fan asked the Teen Mom 2 star if she had been in any other relationships besides her three baby daddy boyfriends.

“I’m perplexed, we’ve never seen any other boyfriends and you…,” the fan wrote.

