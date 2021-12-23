After filing to be legally single, Kim Kardashian couldn’t wait to see Pete Davidson.

After filing to become legally single, Kim Kardashian ‘couldn’t wait’ to see Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian is making every effort to be free of Kanye West, her estranged husband.

She divorced the rapper earlier this year and then remarried this month.

Sources close to the star now claim that after filing, the SKIMS founder was eager to see her new beau, Pete Davidson.

Kardashian flew to New York over the weekend to be with Davidson because she “couldn’t wait” to see him.

“The only thing Kim really wanted was to see Pete after filing these papers to become legally single and drop West from her last name over a week ago,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“Although she is still waiting for Kanye’s divorce to be finalized, she feels liberated from the shackles of their previous marriage.”

Kim jokes with her friends that she is happily taken, despite the fact that she is legally single.”

Kardashian and Davidson went to the movies and ate at Angelina’s Ristorante while in New York.

Kim was introduced to Davidson’s mother by Davidson.

“Kim didn’t plan on dating anyone for a long time,” the source said, “but the way it happened with Pete feels like divine intervention.”

“They don’t discuss Hollywood, celebrities, money, or fame.”

Their exchanges are genuine and honest.

They spend a lot of time talking about life and death, spirituality, current events, and her work in criminal justice reform.

Pete admires her intelligence and admires her determination to become a lawyer.”

When Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live, she met Davidson.

The two were later seen out and about together before the news of their relationship became public.

A friend of Kardashian told HollywoodLife, “Kim is absolutely head over heels for Pete.”

“To be honest, she had no idea what to expect when she first met him.

She realizes it would be a big deal in the media, but she had so much fun with him on Saturday Night Live that she figured why not?

But she had no idea what was going to happen, and now she can’t get enough of him.

Kim is enamored with Pete and can’t stop smiling when they’re together.

It’s adorable, and she gets butterflies whenever he’s around.”

Despite Kardashian’s success,

