After filing to become ‘legally single,’ Kim Kardashian displays a Christmas stocking for ex-husband Kanye West at her (dollar)60M mansion.

After filing to become ‘legally single,’ Kim Kardashian displays a Christmas stocking for ex-husband Kanye West at her (dollar)60 million mansion.

After Kanye “embarrassed” Kim at a concert, she rushed to her divorce lawyer to have West dropped from her last name.

Kim, 41, used TikTok to show off her ornaments and lavishly decorated living room, which she received from Kanye as part of their divorce settlement.

The TikTok featured elves, ornaments, and twinkling lights, but observant viewers noticed something was wrong with the fireplace.

Kim hung all of her stockings in a row, but one of them wasn’t on her nice list.

Kanye’s name was embroidered on the first stocking hung over the fireplace.

Kim’s ex-boyfriend appears to be following her around, despite the fact that she has officially filed to be legally single as her relationship with Pete Davidson heats up.

Kim hung stockings for herself and her four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, whom she and her husband share.

After Kanye “embarrassed her” with concert pleas, Kim immediately filed to become legally single from him.

Kim filed paperwork to drop West from her last name after Kanye begged her to “run right back” to him.

Kim started filing for divorce from Kanye at the beginning of this year, but the two aren’t officially divorced yet, despite Kim’s growing romance with Pete.

“This is absolutely true regarding Kim filing documents to become legally single and change her last name back to just Kardashian,” a source told Hollywood Life.

According to the source, Kim’s final straw came after Kanye’s concert with Drake on Thursday night.

“As soon as he put her on the spot and embarrassed her in front of their children and her family by saying, ‘Run back to me Kimberly,'” they claimed.

Kim attended the show with her children Saint and North, as well as Kendall Jenner.

Kim “needed to take action right away,” according to the insider, and she called her lawyer.

“She didn’t see any other option,” they said.

Kanye is not only upsetting Kim and her family, but the things he says to her are also confusing their children.”

Kim’s children, according to a Hollywood Life source, are now old enough to “understand what he’s saying and what’s going on.”

Kim’s marital status can be changed by becoming legally single while she and Ye work out the remaining details of their…

