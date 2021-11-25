After filming the first episode of the series, Sarah Drew of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ had ‘nightmares.’

Grey’s Anatomy has tackled some difficult topics over the years.

The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was covered in Season 17 of the show.

The plot dealt with issues such as racial disparities in health care and America’s crippling medical system.

The cast members may be exhausted from filming those difficult scenes.

Sarah Drew, who portrayed Dr.

April Kepner revealed that she had “nightmares and panic attacks” while filming one episode of the medical drama.

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 6 finale, titled “Sanctuary” and “Death and All His Friends,” premiered on ABC in 2010. It was a two-part episode about a hospital shooting.

After the death of his wife, Gary Clark (Michael O’Neill) returns to Seattle Grace with a gun.

In order to avenge his wife, he goes after Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and the doctors who performed the surgery.

Gary enters a supply closet after being ignored by hospital personnel.

Then he fired a shot at Dr.

Justin Chambers stars Reed Adamson and Alex Karev.

He goes on a shooting spree in the hospital shortly after that.

Drew’s character is one of the intended targets in this episode.

April first discovers the body of her best friend Reed in the closet.

The shooter then confronts her in the hospital hallway.

“No one has loved me yet,” she pleads with the shooter.

Gary locates Derek and shoots him shortly after.

Fortunately, he did not receive a fatal gunshot wound.

Kate Walsh, star of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ discusses her ’emotional’ return to the medical drama.

The episode was discussed with Sarah Drew in Lynette Rice’s new tell-all book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy.

According to Insider, after filming the two-part episode, the actress revealed that she was mentally traumatized.

“I had nightmares and panic attacks for several days after we finished shooting that,” she explained.

“It was very intense, scary, and difficult to go to those places and then leave them at the door and then come home and say, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine.'”

Nobody is attempting to assassinate me; I didn’t just witness the death of my best friend.

“I didn’t get drenched in her blood by accident.”

In the medical drama, actor Michael O’Neill played the hospital shooter.

