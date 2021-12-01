After filming the K-drama “Squid Game,” the director lost six teeth.

After filming the Korean drama ‘Squid Game,’ the director lost six teeth.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has worked in the film industry for the majority of his professional life.

His first Korean drama, Squid Game, presented some difficulties.

From financial difficulties to rejections from major production companies, Hwang built the storyline over a ten-year period.

Fans will be surprised to learn that bringing Squid Game to life caused the director to clench his teeth.

Before joining Netflix to create his first K-drama, the director of Squid Game was better known for his work on the big screen.

His first film, My Father, was released in 2007, and it dealt with the subject of adoption.

Silence, Hwang’s film, was a huge hit in South Korea in 2011.

The plot revolves around the sexual assault of deaf students at Gwangju Inhwa School.

Hwang’s film The Fortress, which starred Lee Byung-hun, who plays Front Man in Squid Game, was also a success in 2017.

Hwang’s financial difficulties and views on a broken capitalist society inspired the Netflix Korean drama in 2021.

The director’s first K-drama and first time turning a screenplay into a full-fledged episodic script is Squid Game.

The Surprising Reason Why ‘Squid Game’ Director Isn’t Watching ‘Bridgerton’

It’s not easy to transition from a large screen to a small screen.

Making Squid Game presented its own set of difficulties, as Hwang had never written a script or storyline for a multi-episode series before.

The idea of developing a season 2 is “quite tiring just thinking about it,” the director previously stated in a Variety interview. That’s not all, as the Squid Game director previously revealed to Vulture how he lost six teeth after the K-drama.

“I had to write and direct every single one of the nine episodes by myself.”

“It was a physically demanding process, and I felt enormous pressure and responsibility both mentally and emotionally,” Hwang said.

He had to sacrifice sleep in order to be fully committed to Squid Game.

However, while he was filming The Fortress, six of his teeth were already damaged.

Hwang was unable to visit the dentist to have his teeth properly treated due to his commitment to the Netflix K-drama.

“After Squid Game was finished, I went to the dentist, and the doctor told me I needed all six teeth removed.

If I hadn’t lost, it would have been better…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

