After fleeing her family, Moriah Plath flaunts her body on a skating rink in a crop top and tight pants.

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE rebel Moriah Plath flaunted her sexy body on the ice rink after fleeing her strict Christian family.

Even though the temperature inside the rink had dropped, Moriah, 19, flaunted her revealing outfit on Instagram.

The star of Welcome to Plathville smiled as she clung to the railing in the first photo.

Moriah wore a black crop top that revealed her cleavage and bare midriff.

The reality star also managed to do a split on the ice while strutting around in her tight pants.

She stood next to Olivia Plath, her sister-in-law, in the following photo.

Olivia planted a kiss on Moriah’s cheek in the group photo, while Ethan, Olivia’s husband and Moriah’s older brother, poked her other cheek with a straw.

Moriah joked that her sibling “poured his drink on me with his straw.”

“Ice skating is probably one of the only things to do in Tampa that makes it feel like winter is approaching!” she wrote in the caption.

“Check out downtown Tampa’s Winter Village if you’re looking for something fun to do in the Tampa area!”

“It was a blast,” the teen reality star said of her trip to Tampa.

Ethan Plath, the oldest son of Kim and Barry Plath, is 23 years old.

Ethan and Olivia had been having difficult talks back in October while they were still separated on the reality show.

Olivia was not ready to move back in with Ethan because he wanted to start a family with her.

He was deflated when she said to him, “I think for the time being.”

It’d be great if we could be friends.”

Olivia posted about their relationship status on Instagram, and it appeared that they were back on track.

“Relationships are always stronger when best friends come first, and a couple comes second,” Ethan’s wife wrote.

“Had to learn the hard way,” she continued.

“I’m glad to be on this side.”

Since the third season, the couple’s marital issues have been documented.

In recent episodes, the TLC show follows the Plath family of Georgia and some of the older children who have broken away from the strict fundamentalist Christian family.

Kim and Barry Plath and their children Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah, Micah,

Kim and Barry raised their children in a strict, conservative Christian home, according to the plot…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]