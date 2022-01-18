After four years together, Jodie Sweetin of Full House has proposed to Mescal Wasilewski.

Jodie Sweetin of Full House is engaged to Mescal Wasilewski after four years of dating.

Jodie Sweetinis has proposed to her boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski.

On Monday, January 17, the Full House alum, 39, announced the news.

“I will always love you, Mescal.”

You’re the person I’m looking for.

“I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sweetin was beaming from ear to ear as she snuggled up to her new fiancé in the photo.

“Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito, and our journey through life.

“We’re doing it together,” she added.

“I think I’m going to enjoy turning 40.”

The news broke just two days before the actress turned 40.

Sweetin is a three-time married man.

Shaun Holguin was her first husband, and they were married from 2002 to 2006.

In 2007, the Merry and Bright actress married Cody Herpin, with whom she has a 13-year-old daughter, Zoie.

She has an 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Morty Coyle, whom she married from 2012 to 2016.

After her new love, Wasilewski, moved across the country to be with them, the UnSweetined author said it was heartwarming to see her children bond with him.

“My boyfriend and I have been together for four years now, and he really did an amazing job with everything,” the California native said on the “Allison Interviews” podcast in November 2021.

“At first, he and I were a long-distance couple.

He was in Brooklyn, and I was here for three and a half years in [Los Angeles], and it was slow and pleasant.”

She went on to say that he was “very good at letting [Zoie and Beatrix] warm up to him,” and that he didn’t “force a relationship” with them.

Sweetin’s television father, Bob Saget, died just a week before the engagement.

The late actor, who played Danny Tanner on Full House, was discovered dead in an Orlando hotel room at the age of 65.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but authorities do not believe foul play was involved.

From 1987 to 1995, Saget and Sweetin co-starred in the sitcom Fuller House, and from 2015 to 2020, they co-starred in the Netflix revival.

Off-set, the cast has made it clear that they had strong bonds with the late comedian.

“Bob was the one.

