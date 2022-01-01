After fumbling one of ‘Avengers: Endgame’s most iconic scenes, Tom Holland faced a Superhero Walk of Shame.

Since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland has become a global sensation.

The eagerly awaited conclusion to the Homecoming trilogy concludes nearly two decades of Spider-Man adventures.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Holland has appeared in an ensemble cast.

He also worked on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the latter of which provided him with the amusing memory of doing a walk of shame in front of the other Marvel heroes.

Despite his prominent role in Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Holland only appears briefly in Avengers: Endgame.

That’s because he was Blipped at the end of the previous film and can only return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) resurrects half of the population.

Even if Holland only appears in Endgame’s final confrontation, he got to be a part of one of the film’s most iconic scenes: the scene where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) stands in front of all the MCU heroes with Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) hammer in hand and says, “Avengers, assemble.”

It’s a line that fans have been waiting for for years, and the payoff was well worth the wait.

Then there’s a mad dash to defeat Thanos’ armies.

However, Holland filmed this scene incorrectly the first time around.

Avengers: Endgame’s final battle was bound to get messy with so many heroes — and actors — in one place.

While filming, Tom Holland discovered this.

During a Rotten Tomatoes interview, the actor explained how he botched the heroes’ charge because he couldn’t hear Chris Evans’ cue:

“Because [Chris] Evans was about four or five people down.”

‘As soon as he says assemble, everyone screams and charges towards the enemy,’ but I couldn’t hear him say ‘Assemble!’ because he was so far away.”

As a result, rather than running with the rest of the group, Holland decided to race ahead on his own.

His experience appears to be quite amusing in retrospect.

He even called it one of his favorite scenes.

He did admit, however, that it was a little embarrassing at the time, especially given the company he was in.

