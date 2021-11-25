After getting a buttlift, boob job, and liposuction, teen mom Jade Cline has RED hair and bangs that are unrecognizable.

JADE Cline’s blond hair was replaced with bright red locks and bangs, making her look completely different.

In a sultry video, the Teen Mom 2 star, 24, flaunted her striking new look, which was a far cry from her usual look.

On Wednesday, Jade shared a video of her hair transformation on Instagram Stories, revealing that she had ditched her makeup and was sporting a nose ring.

She politely stuck her tongue out at the camera before pouting again in the video.

The mother-of-one captioned the video, leaving fans guessing whether she had dyed her hair red or was wearing a wig.

Jade enjoys experimenting with her hair and makeup, and has recently dyed her hair from dark brown to honey blond and even silver.

Since undergoing a plastic surgery makeover earlier this year, the reality star has been confidently flaunting her new look.

The MTV star underwent a Brazilian buttlift, neck liposuction, and breast fat transfer.

In January, Jade traveled to Miami for a butt lift, which entails injecting fat from other parts of the body into the butt.

“I saw so many people I knew having BBLs, and I was so impressed and astonished at the shapes of their bodies,” she said on her podcast, Jay and Kay Unfiltered.

She said the surgery was “painful” and took some “unexpected turns.”

“It was ten times worse than childbirth,” she said.

Everyone’s body is different, but I know mine took a long time to recover.”

Jade broke down in tears during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, admitting that she thought she was “going to die” and “blue from lack of oxygen” after her plastic surgery.

She expressed gratitude to her co-star Briana DeJesus for helping her recover from surgery.

Before Briana stepped in to help, both TV stars admitted that they thought Jade was going to “die.”

Jade was “blue,” according to the young moms, and she thanked Briana for helping her take her first shower after surgery.

