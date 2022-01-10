After ‘getting back together,’ teen mom Jade Cline shows off a new face tattoo that she describes as her ‘favorite’ ink.

JADE Cline has proudly displayed her new lightning bolt tattoo on her face.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star showed off the small tattoo next to her ear.

“Any tattoos? If so, how many and which one is your favorite?” a fan asked Jade during an Instagram Qandamp;A session.

“I lost count,” the MTV star said.

But one of my favorite [sic]tats is my face tat.”

The mother-of-one, who recently dyed her hair blue, responded with a Boomerang video of the tattoo.

Turning her face to the side for the camera, the Teen Mom star, who was wearing glasses and a beanie, displayed the drawing.

Jade has a slew of tattoos, including one on her arm that reads “Bite Me,” which she got in November of last year.

She also has multiple skulls and roses inked on her, as well as the name of her four-year-old daughter Kloie.

Sean Austin, with whom the hairstylist appears to have recently gotten back together, is the father of Kloie.

After splitting from Sean in April, Jade sparked reconciliation rumors by posing with him and Kloie in a festive photoshoot.

On Teen Mom, you can keep up with all of our latest news and stories.

Apart from her tattoos, Jade had a Brazilian buttlift, boob job, and liposuction last year.

Jade broke down in tears during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, confessing that she thought she was “going to die” after her plastic surgery and that she was “blue from lack of oxygen.”

She also expressed gratitude to her co-star Briana DeJesus, 27, for stepping in to assist her during her difficult recovery.

“No implants, just some fat transferred,” Jade said of her “boob job” in May.

“It wasn’t so much about making them bigger as it was about making them more filled out.”

I’m still the same cup size, but I’m a little bigger.”

While the TV star anticipated some discomfort following her Brazilian buttlift, she admitted the recovery process was even worse than she had anticipated.

“I saw so many people I knew who were having BBLs, and I was so impressed and astonished at the shapes of their bodies,” Jade said in a previous episode of her podcast Jay andamp; Kay Unfiltered.

The surgery was “painful,” she said, and it took some “unexpected turns.”

“It was a tenth of the pain of childbirth,” Jade explained.

Everyone’s body is different, but I know mine took a long time to recover.”

Regardless of the…

