After getting engaged to Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell axed staff and downsized his Syco empire to focus on his family.

After getting engaged to Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell laid off employees and downsized his Syco empire to focus on his family.

After nearly 20 years, Simon Cowell’s company, Syco, is “downsizing” and laying off almost all of his employees.

The Sun can reveal that the music mogul has decided to focus on his family life rather than consolidate his multi-billion pound global empire, which has sold over 250 million records worldwide.

Many of Simon’s employees, including some of his closest confidantes who have worked with him for decades, have started “leaving” conversations in recent days.

“Simon has reached a point in his life where he no longer wants the stress of running a global empire and has therefore made the difficult decision to wind down Syco,” a source said.

“It’s clear that everyone involved, including Simon, is heartbroken.

It’s truly the end of an era.

“Simon made this decision with a heavy heart, but he had no choice but to do what was best for him and his family after much deliberation.”

“Running his business internationally has become exhausting, especially during the pandemic and since his bike accident, and Simon understandably wants to focus on other things, especially his family.”

Simon, 62, who founded the company in 2004 as a record label, will now focus solely on his role as a television personality, with filming for the next season of Britain’s Got Talent set to begin in London on Sunday.

“Simon’s decision will allow him to spend more time doing what he enjoys,” the source continued.

“He loves BGT and its American counterpart America’s Got Talent, and he’d like to continue appearing on them and being in front of the camera for years to come.”

The news comes after Simon proposed to Lauren Silverman, his long-term partner of eight years.

Simon proposed to Lauren, 44, in Barbados on Christmas Eve earlier this week, according to The Sun.

Simon and Lauren welcomed their seven-year-old son Eric in 2014, and sources claim that spending more time with him has become a priority.

In August of this year, he had a bike accident that nearly paralyzed him and left him bedridden for months with a broken spine.

“Simon prioritizes his relationship with Eric over everything else,” the source explained.

“Simon’s life was forever changed after he was born, and work became secondary to Eric and being with him.

“As Eric has gotten older, this has become increasingly important to Simon.

“He left his position as a judge on his own TV show, Walk The Line, last year because he didn’t want to spend less time with Eric and Lauren.”

“His bicycle accident less than two years ago was also a major…

