After ‘getting into a physical fight,’ Kanye West is being investigated as a suspect in a battery case by LA cops.

After “getting into a physical fight,” KANYE West is being investigated as a suspect in a battery case by Los Angeles cops.

The alleged battery happened early in the morning on Thursday.

The 44-year-old rapper allegedly got into a physical altercation around 3 a.m. in DTLA, according to law enforcement.

The incident happened near the Soho Warehouse, according to cops.

It’s unclear whether Kanye was at Soho Warehouse at the time of the incident, but it seems likely.

Kanye is accused of pushing the other party, and the case is being investigated as a misdemeanor battery.

The crime carries a potential jail sentence of up to six months.

TMZ also obtained footage of the rapper, which was shot late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Kanye can be heard yelling, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?” in the video.

“Because that’s exactly what’s going on right now.”

“Kanye West is named as a suspect in a battery report,” an LAPD spokeswoman told The Sun. “No arrests have been made, and there are no other details.”

