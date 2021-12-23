After getting lip filler, I drank – it was the worst thing I’ve ever done; my lips trebled in size and the pain was unbearable.

Right?! We’ve all seen photos of people’s lips that are swollen and puffy after getting lip filler.

Morgan Proudlock, on the other hand, has revealed what happened to her lips after she drank alcohol shortly after they were filled.

Morgan was surprised to see that her lips had tripled in size after the procedure when she got straight on the booze.

Not only that, but Morgan also revealed that the pain was excruciating.

Morgan took to TikTok to explain: “I woke up looking like this after drinking alcohol straight after getting lip fillers.”

“Pain was ridiculous, the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

Morgan flaunts her swollen lips after a night of drinking in the video, and it’s safe to say they’re quite large…

Morgan’s video has racked up a whopping 59.5k views in just a few days.

There are 3,137 likes, 229 comments, and 110 shares on the post.

Many TikTok users were horrified by Morgan’s lips and expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

“Omg, no way,” one person exclaimed.

“I’m scared now,” one person added.

“I did this ouch,” a third remarked.

Morgan’s lips were noticeably swollen after a night of drinking, which is understandable given that alcohol is a blood thinner.

Morgan’s lips trebled in size due to the effects of alcohol, which can cause swelling, inflammation, and bruising.

To avoid your lips swelling after lip injections, wait at least 24 hours before consuming alcohol.

After seeing Morgan’s lips, many TikTok users stated that they were put off from getting filler.

“It’s because I drank and you’re not supposed to drink straight after, so I’d advise you to avoid alcohol for a few days,” she reassured them.

“How much did you drink?” someone inquired, and Morgan replied, “Not that much.”

If you’re thinking about getting your lips filled, it’s best to abstain from alcohol for at least 24 hours, unless you want to scare your friends and end up in excruciating pain.

