After giving her 11-month-old son a Percy Pig sweet, Charlotte Dawson mum-shamed, ‘He’ll be in the hospital choking.’

Charlotte Dawson, after giving her 11-month-old son a Percy Pig sweet, mum-shamed, ‘He’ll be in the hospital choking.’

CHARLOTTE Dawson has spoken out about how she was publicly chastised for giving her baby a sweetie.

The 29-year-old was targeted online after giving birth to her son with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield in January.

When she revealed that Noah had been given a Percy Pig sweet, the internet trolls went insane.

She told Fabulous, “Noah has avocado and scrambled eggs on toast right now.”

“However, the other day I gave him a Percy Pig, and [trolls]went insane.”

‘He’ll be in the hospital choking,’ I got messages like that.

“To tell you the truth, it’s a nightmare.”

“It’s difficult enough being a mother; we don’t need mum trolling.”

We’re all still learning.

We’re winging it because motherhood does not come with a manual.

We should all work together to help each other.”

Charlotte also revealed to Fabulous that she was reminded of the time she lost her father, Les Dawson, when she was Noah’s age.

“My father passed away when I was Noah’s age,” she explained.

“My heart broke when Noah turned eight months old in September.

“He’s already such a character, and the way he lights up when he’s with his father… It hurts so much that my father died when I was that age.”

Les, one of Britain’s most beloved comedians, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes just before his death in June 1993, at the age of 62, from a heart attack.

Charlotte may have won legions of fans for her candid Instagram posts – where she proudly flaunted her rolls of belly fat and talked about her love of chips and gravy – but the doctor’s warning that her blood sugar was so high that she would develop the condition unless she drastically changed her lifestyle was the wake-up call she needed to get healthy.

“It breaks my heart when I think about Noah and my father [what it would have been like if they had met].”

He reminds me of my father, though.

“Honest to god, I do – he’s hilarious.”

So when I learned of Noah’s diabetes diagnosis, all I could think about was being there for him.

I’m not interested in passing away.

I had to make a change.”

For more parenting stories, this nursery was chastised for informing mothers that nappy changes require permission from the TODDLERS.

And this nurse explained why it’s best to wait six weeks after giving birth to have sex – and it’ll make you reconsider.

In addition, this mother shared a clever tip for ensuring that you always buy the correct size of children’s shoes.