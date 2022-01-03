After Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows, Harry Potter’s star is unrecognizable… can you guess who it is?

After Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows, Harry Potter’s star is unrecognizable… but can you guess who it is?

Frank Dillane, who played Voldermort in the Harry Potter films, is now an adult and, thankfully, does not resemble the villain.

In the franchise, the Dark Lord was famously played by Ralph Fiennes, but three other actors played the villain when he was a young wizard known as Tom Riddle.

Among them was Frank.

It seems like only yesterday that the first Harry Potter films were released and sold out theaters.

Frank, who is now 30 years old, has the ability to cast a spell over us.

He’s become a heartthrob and fronts his own band, but he’s made it clear that he’ll never forget his roots.

“It’s funny,” the star, whose father played Stannis Baratheon in Game Of Thrones, told Radio Times in 2016.

I’ll be known for Tom Riddle no matter what I do!

“It was fantastic to play such a fantastic part, but it was only a brief scene.”

“I didn’t spend that much time in the movie.”

In 2016, the British actor played Nick Clark in the zombie series Fear The Walking Dead.

Christian Coulson was the first actor to portray a 16-year-old Voldermort who was already up to mischief at Hogwarts.

When he first appeared in the Chamber of Secrets, he was 22 years old with floppy hair.

Christian, now 40, continues to look dapper, and has worked as an actor and director in New York since 2010.

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Ralph’s real-life nephew, was the next actor to take on the role.

He played the creepy eleven-year-old in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince when he was still an orphan living in an orphanage with no experience of the wizarding world.

Hero, now 21, has continued to act, most recently in the film After, in which he made use of his good looks.