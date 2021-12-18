Here’s where Tyler Cameron stands on Hannah Brown following her shocking memoir.

Here’s where Tyler Cameron stands with Hannah Brown after her shocking memoir.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron confirmed that he is single and ready to mingle in 2022.

“I’m working on myself,” he explained.

Hannah Brown’s juicy memoir might not be on Tyler Cameron’s Christmas tree this year.

Some fans may be wondering if some of The Bachelorette’s most famous exes have read her first book, God Bless This Mess, which was released nearly a month ago.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler admitted he hasn’t read the book.

He is completely devoted to his ex-girlfriend at the same time.

“I have faith in her abilities.

He said in December, “I think she’s doing okay.”

“She seems to have found a good man.”

We’re fine with it.

“I wish her all the best.”

“Right now, I’m attempting to read some books,” the reality star continued.

That has not yet been added to the list.

If someone gets it for me [for the holidays], I’ll say it’ll be quite amusing.”

Hannah wrote a memoir about her time as a contestant on ABC’s Bachelorette, during which she dated Tyler.

Despite the fact that Tyler did not receive Hannah’s final rose, the two remained friends outside of the show until things became complicated; Hannah described herself in her book as “his bench girl…the backup player who never got to play in the game.”

Hannah is now in a relationship with model Adam Woolard.

Tyler is hoping for a stress-free holiday season.

He teamed up with Visible as the wireless service prepares to offer anyone family plan savings without the need for a family.

When asked if he’s trying to get a girl’s number this holiday season, Tyler confirmed that he’s single.

“I’m reintroducing myself to the world and working on myself.”

He declared, “I’m available.”

“I’m hoping to meet someone special, and if that happens, great.”

If it doesn’t, it is.”

He continues to support both old and new relationships in Bachelor Nation.

Tyler, as one of Matt James’ closest friends, backs him up in his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell.

Despite the fact that he has yet to meet any of Michelle Young’s suitors ahead of the Bachelorette finale on…

